All Elite Wrestling returns to eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the latest installment of AEW Collision.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) to determine The Young Bucks’ challengers for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW ALL IN: London 2024, as well as The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Hologram vs. Angelico, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush, the return of Eddie Kingston, who will address AEW ALL IN: London 2024, a new film by Toni Storm, TNT Champion Jack Perry will be in action, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. goes one-on-one against Harley Cameron in singles action.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, August 17, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS – AUGUST 17, 2024

This week’s show kicks off immediately inside the arena, with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcoming us to the show.

Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron

Kicking things off is in-ring action from the AEW women’s division. The crowd is way into Baker tonight. She controls Cameron, in her 10th match in AEW, and does the “D.M.D.” hand gesture to the crowd, who does it back with her.

The two hit the mat for some chain wrestling and pin attempts and reversals, all-the-while Schiavone and McGuinness mention the lineup scheduled for tonight’s show. Cameron starts to fight back and get her first offense in the match, but Baker takes back over.

Baker pulls out the glove and slips it on, looking for her LockJaw finisher, but Cameron ultimately avoids it. Cameron hits a running knee to Baker for a two-count. Baker fights back with a sling blade and stomp to the back of the head for the victory.

After the match, as Baker celebrates, we hear Mercedes Mone’s theme. Out comes “The CEO” with Kamille. Baker heads up after her, so Mone sends Kamille down. Baker has a kendo stick but Kamille takes it and breaks it over her knee.

She proceeds to beat Baker down. She takes forever, but eventually carries her into the ring, sits her on the top-rope, hoists her up and flips her over for a face-plant slam. Mone comes into the ring after that and she and Kamille put their feet on the fallen Baker as Mone’s theme plays again.

Winner: Britt Baker

ROH Tag-Team Championships

The Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

A video package airs with highlights from the press event earlier this week in Arlington, Texas to formally announce ALL IN: Texas for 2025 next July 12 at Global Life Field. Jim Ross, no not that one, the Mayor of the city, is shown in the crowd at tonight’s Collision.

Highlights of recent ROH action involving Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and The Undisputed Kingdom are shown. Afterwards, Rhodes and Guevara are introduced and make their way down to the ring for their big ROH World Tag-Team Championship opportunity.

The Undisputed Kingdom trio of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett make their way out next for their latest defense of the Ring Of Honor tag straps. The bell sounds and we see Rhodes and Bennett kick things off for their respective teams.

Rhodes backs him in the corner and chops him and then hits the drop-to-the-knees slap punch uppercut to Bennett as he’s leaning over. Taven tags in and the two look for double-team action, but it back fires and Dustin blasts them both before tagging in Mr. Man-Bun himself, Guevara.

In he comes with his tiny top-of-the-head Pebbles from Flintstones ponytail off the hot tag, flying all over the place before. Guevara’s home state fans chant his name as he drops down for his laying down tranquilla pose. Dustin does some breakdancing, Paris Olympics style, and poses next to him.

Taven slams Guevara into the steel ring steps on the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Guevara hits a huge top-rope Spanish Fly and tags in Dustin, who hits Cross-Rhodes. Things continue until everyone runs out. Literally.

The Conglomeration, The Cage of Agony guys, The Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong, the latter of whom messes up sliding a chair into the ring, and others like The Von Erichs. Way too many people. In all the confusion, the actual match ends with a Cross-Rhodes from Dustin into a senton off the top from Sammy for the win for new champs.

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag-Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Hologram vs. Angelico

Renee Paquette is backstage with Chris Jericho, who, shocker, gets more TV Time in an interview segment. They gave him a good five minutes to essentially say nothing. He establishes “Hi guys” and that he has issues with HOOK, though! Progress.

Hologram makes his way out in his neon glowing vest thing. Tony Khan’s pet project, folks. He settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent. Out comes Angelico with a bunch of streamers falling from the ceiling as he settles in the ring. Money well spent. Big time character development. Necessary.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. After a stalemate in an offensive flurry, we see Hologram pose, old-school ECW “cheer for me” style, while Angelico does a goofy little dance. Following a big high spot from Hologram on the floor, fans chant his name as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, Hologram fires up on offense. He walks the top-rope, futuristic Undertaker-style, and hits a leaping hurricanrana. He is spun around a bunch by Angelico and finishes with a cool DDT for a close two-count. A million pin attempts and reversals later, Hologram randomly gets the three count on one of them to go 5-0 in AEW.

Winner: Hologram

Jack Perry vs. Danny Orion

The TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry comes out for the next match of the evening after a video package on the dangers of the Tiger Driver ’91. His opponent, already in the ring, from DallasSingles.com (not a bad joke, literally how he was introduced by the ring announcer), Danny Orion.

After the bell, DallasSingles.com’s baddest ass gets manhandled in the corner by a cocky, arrogant, slow-moving heel Perry. He almost be-heads the local online dating sensation from “The Lone Star State” with a lariat and then calls for the finish. He hits a running double knee for the quick squash match victory.

Once the match wraps up, Perry grabs a body bag and a can of spray paint. He sprays white spraypaint all over DallasSingle.com-Danny’s face. The commentators have to explain he’s mocking Darby Allin’s white face paint to make sense of that.

Perry puts him in the body bag, and Dallas ladies will need now find a new single man. Perry zips up the bag, which has Darby’s name written on it. He grabs a brand new TNT Championship belt and poses with it. It looks like a dark black belt with red blood splatter effects on it. We head to another break.

Winner: Jack Perry

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush

After a backstage promo segment involving The Bang Bang Gang, The House of Black and highlights of their recent rivalry with The Patriarchy, we learn from Christopher Daniels that it will be all three teams in a London Ladder Match for the Trios titles at AEW ALL IN: London 2024.

Back inside the arena, Claudio Castagnoli makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. He settles inside the ring and then the theme for his opponent hits. It’s time to “Feel the Rush,” as Lio Rush makes his way out with Top Flight. They stand back as he heads to the ring.

The bell sounds and off we go. Claudio with a gut-wrench pick-up of Rush, shows off his power. Rush tries using his speed, but Castagnoli Donkey Kong’s him into the mat with authority. He hits a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker to Rush over his knee.

Shortly after that, with Claudio in a commanding offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Rush hanging on at all costs, and hitting some impressive kicks, but ultimately getting put away by the BCC member.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway With An ALL OUT Announcement

We shoot to Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway backstage. They talk trash about Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii, with Hathaway hilarious saying “Ishii, I’m gonna kick your ass! I’m the real Stone Pit Bull around here! Ruff! Ruff! Roo-roo-roo! (dog bark sounds, but squeeky girly ones).”

Instant belly-laughs. Stokely is the man. It is announced during this segment that if they win against Willow and Ishii at ALL IN, they get to pick the stipulation for the one-on-one match between Willow and Kris at ALL OUT. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Eddie Kingston With A Question For Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston is shown on his couch with crutches when we return. He talks about how he’s not here to say he’s coming back yet or anything like that. He says he still has a long road to go before he’s back.

He’s been watching the show lately and noticed something he wanted to talk about. In a promo all of two minutes just to have an excuse to get him on TV, he talks about Bryan Danielson not having the fire or being the guy who used to kick his ass. He asks why even bother doing the match at ALL IN?

Mariah May vs. London Something

Inside the arena, “The Glamour” Mariah May makes her way to the ring for our next match. She has the high heel with her that she used on Toni Storm. As soon as she hits the ring, she attacks whoever her opponent is, who hasn’t been announced or mentioned by name by anyone yet. Typical AEW.

Lyon London Beaur? They said it quick, but because they had to. The match lasted all of 20 seconds. After the quick win, “Timeless” Toni Storm is shown in a black-and-white video package with dark black hair. She talks about being depressed until the doctor reccomended the sad clown play.

She takes the black wig off and strips out of her clothes and vows to have the strongest chin, toughest tits and shoe she’s ever seen. Storm is triumphantly ready for battle as she sends one final warning to May ahead of ALL IN.

“Let’s give them a show!” she finishes. May is shown fuming and she further attacks her jobber opponent with the shoe. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Winner: Mariah May

AEW Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, Max Caster’s mic can’t get cut off this week, as he does his little freestyle rap backstage standing next to Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn before coming out to the ring.

After they wrap up, we return inside the stadium where we hear the familiar sounds of FTR’s theme song. Out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for our final match of the evening. They settle inside and then the theme for The Acclaimed hits and out they come. No “Listen!” needed. Already done!

Harwood and Bowens kick things off for their respective teams after the bell sounds to start things off. Wheeler tags in and goes to work on Bowens’ arm. Harwood quickly tags in and also focuses his offense on the same arm. Caster eventually gets the tag, but they gobble him up as well.

Hey, 20 minutes-plus left. Can’t rush things! As Harwood goes to work on Caster on the floor, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Caster in the middle of crawling for the tag. Bowens takes the hot tag and now it’s The Acclaimed’s turn to kick butt for a few minutes.

As FTR hit some double-team spots on Caster, a loud “This is Awesome!” chant breaks out. Caster starts to fight back, but Wheeler runs him over with a clothesline. A few moments later, FTR hits a double-team Steiner Bros top-rope bulldog off the shoulders spot.

They go for the cover, but only get a count of two. We head into a second mid-match commercial break with FTR still in the offensive driver’s seats. When we return, FTR are still in control until Caster hits a mean power bomb on Wheeler.

All four end up brawling. FTR goes for the Shatter Machine, but it’s blocked. Bowens nearly picks up the win but the pin is broken up. Caster hits a mic drop but during the cover, the other two brawl and fall on them to break it up just in time. They all brawl from their knees. We reach the 30-minute time-limit.

There is confusion, with Billy Gunn trying to play peacemaker. He fails, ultimately, as they all start wildly brawling. Both teams are going to Wembley, announces Schiavone per Khan as this week’s show goes off the air with the brawl still going. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!

Time-Limit Draw Leads to FTR & The Acclaimed getting AEW Tag-Team Title shot at ALL IN