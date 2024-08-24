All Elite Wrestling returns from Cardiff, Wales, with the latest installment of AEW Collision, a taped show premiering at 8/7c on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT program is The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven & Roderick Strong), HOOK vs. Big Bill, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron.

Also scheduled for the AEW All In: London 2024 “go-home” show this evening is Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, & PAC in a London Ladders Qualifying match, Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal, TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz narrates the story of Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, plus Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway will be in action.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (AUGUST 24, 2024): CARDIFF, WALES

This week’s show is a taped episode that was filmed at the live AEW Dynamite show in Cardiff, Wales on August 21.

For complete AEW Collision spoilers for tonight’s show before it airs, click here. For an alternate more detailed report, click here.

