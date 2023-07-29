AEW Collision Results – July 29, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT show is FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF for the AEW Tag Titles, Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez, and we will hear from CM Punk.

Also scheduled for this evening is Gravity vs. Samoa Joe, Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match, as well as El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns in Trios action.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, July 29, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/29/2023)

The usual intro video compilation of wrestlers talking about their matches into the camera airs and then we shoot to the opening video while Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” theme plays.

Ladder Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

Now we shoot inside the XL Center in Hartford, CT. where the commentators welcome us to the show. We head down to the ring straight away for a blockbuster opening contest.

With that said, the theme for Andrade El Idolo hits and the crowd goes wild as he makes his way down to the ring for the scheduled ladder match, with his mask on-the-line. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for The House of Black plays and out comes Buddy Matthews with Julia Hart. He settles in the ring and his entrance tune fades down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

El Idolo starts off strong and is clearly the crowd favorite in this one. Matthews cuts his offensive momentum short after the first few minutes and then we see some ladders finally starting to get involved. After El Idolo hits a big spot on Matthews, we see ringside medics coming to check on him.

On that note, we shoot to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.