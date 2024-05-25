AEW Collision Results – May 25, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 winds down tonight, as AEW Collision returns live at 8/7c on TBS with the pay-per-view “go-home” show this evening from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On tap for tonight’s show is Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and a mystery partner taking on “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous, Mariah May going one-on-one against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros, as well as Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal in Trios action.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, May 25, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/25/2024)

The AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision kicks off on TBS with a live shot inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. as “Wild Thing” plays.

Jon Moxley, Don Callis Kick Off This Week’s Show

Tony Schiavone welcomes us the show show as Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring five years to the day that he made his debut with the company, which is shown. He settles in the ring, but before he can say anything, Don Callis’ theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring.

Mox stands silent as Callis struggles to talk into the mic loud enough to be heard over the crowd booing the living hell out of him every second he is speaking. He talks about the scar on his head and we see the footage of how Mox made it happen.

He talks about Mox seeing him in the hospital after it and telling him “you’re one of us now.” He proceeds to attempt to convince Mox to join The Don Callis Family. Mox says he’s more likely to put 24 more stitches in his stupid head. Mox gets attacked from behind by Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita badly beat down Mox with a steel chair and focuses a lot of the attack on his arm. He puts his arm through the chair and looks to stomp on it off the ropes. Out comes Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson to run them off. Security and doctors join them and look at Mox’s arm to wrap up the segment.

Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

We see exclusive footage of Will Ospreay covered in blood and injured after the attack he endured at this week’s AEW Dynamite. He yells into the camera covered in blood about how what they did wasn’t enough to keep him down. He vows to beat Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing tomorrow night.

The theme for Daniel Garcia hits and out he comes to a nice pop. Already in the ring is one of his partners, Claudio Castagnoli. They will be joined by a mystery partner for Trios action against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joins Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary for this match.

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer’s theme hits and out he comes. He stops and his music dies down. The catchy-ass theme for The Righteous plays and out comes his partners, Vincent and Dutch. The three head to the ring snapping their fingers for our first match of the evening. After a delay, Hiroshi Tanahashi’s theme hits and out he comes as Claudio and Daniel’s mystery partner.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Schiavone, McGuinness and Menard talk about “The Forbidden Door” being cracked open with Tanahashi’s surprise appearance. They promote “The Forbidden Door 3” pay-per-view coming up next month in New York. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Castagnoli and Dutch.