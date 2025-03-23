AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday Preview (3/23/2025)

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Collision returns tonight after NCAA March Madness on TNT and MAX with a taped show from the Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska.

The following is the advertised lineup heading into the March 23, 2025 episode of AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday:

* Bandido vs. Johnny TV
* Harley Cameron in action
* Komander & Hologram vs. LFI (Dralistico & The Beast Mortos)
* AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (PAC, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

