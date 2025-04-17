AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru Preview For Tonight (4/17/2025): Boston, MA.

It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …

AEW returns tonight for the second straight evening from MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston, MA. with AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru at 8/7c.

Scheduled for tonight’s special episode is Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne for the ROH Television Championship, Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander & Julia Hart with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary, Adam Cole in an open challenge defense of his TNT Championship and more.

