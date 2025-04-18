AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru Results – April 17, 2025

Live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness run down the events of last night. The Death Riders are here, and they’re not happy. Security is beaten up and Claudio is destroying tech equipment. Moxley tells everyone to enjoy it while they can, because they won’t have anything to celebrate for a long time. The Bucks? Moxley doesn’t like you. Oh, and Samoa Joe. Joe has been given space and respect, but he has now started something that Moxley has to finish and Moxley will fight him to the death for the AEW World Championship. That’s all he needs to say.

Match #1. Kevin Knight vs. Lance Archer w/ Don CallisSco

Archer attacks early, as Archer does, and here we go. EVERYBODY DIES. Archer tosses Knight into the video board and then down the ramp. Archer tries to choke slam Knight in the ring but Knight backflips and lands on his feet. Shotgun dropkick from the inside to Archer on the apron, and a moonsault on the ramp! Knight comes off the top but Archer catches him, only to get hurricanrana’d into the middle turnbuckle. Knight charges in the corner but eats a HUGE lariat. Baseball slide through the ropes by Knight but Callis provides a distraction, allowing Archer to pull Knight out and swing him into the steel steps! Commercial. Running elbows in the corner by Archer as we return. Hard forearm and Archer gets a two count. Knight gets a quick roll up for two. Release German suplex by Archer. Big right hands by Archer, who goozles Knight, but Knight counters with a dropkick in mid-air. Archer misses a corner charge but stomps Knight from standing. Archer goes up top and drags Knight up with him. Archer thinks about a chokeslam from the top but Knight fights off and counters with a hurricanrana. UFO Splash by Knight! Two count. Buckle Bomb by Archer and a huge choke slam. Two count! Archer goes old school on the top rope but Knight crotches him and dropkicks him to the floor. Springboard lariat to the floor! Back in the ring, another springboard lariat by Knight and it gets him the win!

Winner: Kevin Knight

Rating: ***. Heck of a win for Knight, who overcame a lot of adversity and was able to topple the monster.

Renee is with Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander, who will go toe-to-toe in the next round of the Owen Hart Tournament. Statlander doesn’t want to hear about Mone and Toni, as there are plenty of women who work just as hard. Hayter says it’s been a long time coming. Statlander says the winner of their match better go all the way.

Tony Schaivone has the mic and he’s going to read a letter from Tony and Nigel. FTR wishes they could take back everything they did, it was unacceptable. FTR thinks the punishment wasn’t severe enough, but they love Tony. FTR never wanted it to get physical with Nigel, since his body and mind are so fragile. Yikes

Match #2. The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family

Ishii and Takeshita stand toe-to-toe and sling forearms, just as you’d expect. Both guys trade shoulder blocks several times and eventually drop. Josh Alexander gets the tag, as does Rocky Romero. Mat return by Alexander but a running tieres by Rocky and we reset. Commercial time. Back from break and Takeshita has Romero up on the top turnbuckle, but Romero counters with an avalanche sliced bread! Hot tag to Ishii and here comes Alexander. Back suplex by Ishiibut Alexander fights out of a German suplex. Big boot by Takeshita and a lariat to Ishii. Romero springs off Alexander with a tornado DDT to Takeshita. Spinning back kick by Romero and a lariat by Ishii. Takeshita launches Romero into the cover and breaks it up. Argentine Powerbomb by Alexander to Ishii! Long two count. Alexander immediately transitions to an ankle lock but Romero breaks it up with a springboard crossbody. Romero low bridges Takeshita and hits a plancha on the floor. Back in the ring, Aelxander and Ishii trade brainbuster attempts, but the feed goes black. German suplex by Alexander I guess, but Romero breaks it up at two. Gordbuster by Alexander. A little friendly fire as Ishii takes out Roero by accident. German suplex by Alexander but a brutal headbutt by Ishii. Ishii dives to make the hot tag to Romero but… Romero drops off the apron? Big boot by Takeshita and a rolling German suplex by Alexander. Ripcord elbows by both guys and a powerbomb by Alexaner finish this one.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable tag match here, but something tells me the real business is taking place afterward.

Rocky slides back in the ring to help Ishii up, but Ishii shoves him off. Ishii turns around and Trent is standing there! Rocky blasts Ishii from behind and The Don Callis Family are back. Callis hands Trent a wrench and Rocky holds Ishii up, allowing Trent to blast him in the back of the neck. Roppongi Vice have aligned with the Don Callis Family?

Mercedes is in the back with Harley Cameron and the puppet. Mone tells Mini Mone that there is no crying in wrestling, and Cameron breaks into song. Money Wrath Train, baby.

Match #3. Megan Bayne w/ Penelope Ford vs. Rebecca Scott & Ashley Vox

Hey, one half of the formerly known Sea Stars… Ashley Vox. Scott and Vox attack with a double dropkick, but Bayne doesn’t care and she back suplexes BOTH WOMEN. Powerbomb to Vox. Two. And the third is a running Liger Bomb. Flying lariat to Scott. Fate’s Descent to Scott on top of Vox. Uno. Dos. Tres.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Rating: NR. This ruled. Crowd loved it.

Match #4. AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge: Adam Cole vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Woah, did not see this one happening. Claudio comes through the crowd looking like an absolute monster, and he’s not happy. Claudio in control early, strong European uppercuts that force Cole to the outside. Claudio back suplexes Cole on the LED board! Claudio now military presses Cole over the LED board and into the crowd, as the announcer’s worry about their safety. Commercial time. Back slide by Cole gets two, but Cole can’t get Claudio up on his back. Claudio runs into a superkick, though, and Cole now has a second to breathe. Backstabber by Cole gets a two count. Cole tries the Panama Sunrise but Claudio back body drops him. Short-arm lariat by Claudio, who looks for the Neutralizer, but gets back body dropped and Cole delivers a superkick. Ushigaroshi attempt by Cole and he finally gets him up! Two count. Cole goes up for a Panama Sunrise, but Claudio counters with the Big Swing! Two count! Claudio transitions to a crossface but Cole rolls him up for two. Claudio comes off the top but Cole superkicks him out of mid-air. Two count. Cole tries to lower the boom but settles for an enziguiri. Cole tries to lower the boom again but Claudio pops him up into a big European uppercut. Two count. Forever European’s in the corner by Claudio and he won’t listen to the referee. Claudio has to be pulled off Cole like three different times, so he settles for a superplex instead. Cole crucifixes Claudio! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

Rating: ***. Cole got beat up from bell to bell but still managed to pull off the win.

Claudio is furious after the match, so he destroys the announcer’s table, as Nigel and Tony run away, The rest of the Death Riders are here to pull Claudio to the back.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith are here with Lexy Nair. Bill is finally getting mad, but Keith wants to handle it like a family, in house.

Match #5. LFI Vs. KM, Rosario Grillo, & LSG

LFI attack early and Mortos pops LSG up into a Samoan drop. Springboard Codebreaker. Rush lays out KM with a Superman punch. Dralistico takes out KM and Grillo with a plancha. Bull’s Horns to KM. Finito.

Winners: LFI

Rating: NR.

Renee is with Kevin Knight and Speedball. Wait, Ricochet is here and says Knight is a goof and they stole $400,000 him. Knight says they respect Ricochet, he’s mad talented, got a hot wife, but anything that Ricochet can do, so can Knight. Speedball pulls Knight away and tells Ricochet another time.

Match #6. Ring of Honor TV Championship: Komander (c) w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Nick Wayne

Wayne spits in Komander’s face and here we go. Enziguiri by Komander over the top rope and he walks the ropes into a springboard crossbody and a dropkick. Komander springboards to the outside but misses, allowing Wayne to drop him neck-first over the top rope. Wayne is out here by himself by the way, as Christian and company are in the back. Komander tries to springboard from the apron but Wayne throws him to the floor and we got a commercial. Kitchen sink by Wayne. Komander hops over Wayne with an arm drag and a tila a whirl backbreaker! Two count. Wayne gets sent up and over, positioned on the middle rope, allowing Komander to double jump with a right high kick. Wayne is on the ramp, as Komander flies over the top with a senton, and his lower back hits HARD on the ramp. Back in the ring, Moonsault by Komander gets two. Victory roll by Wayne gets two! Komander charges but Wayne moves and Komander eats the turnbuckle. Poisonrana by Komander! Two count. Komander springboards in but Wayne moves and traps him with a Cobra Clutch, into a bridging suplex! Two count. High kick by Wayne but Komander counters Wayne’s World with a 619! Springboard Destroyer by Komander and Wayne rolls to outside on the far side. Springboard twisting moonsault by Komander! Komander walks the ropes for the Shooting Star Press but Wayne gets his feet up to the face of Komander. Question mark kick by Wayne. Prodigy Plex (I think that’s what Nigel called it) and this is over!

Winner and NEW Ring of Honor TV Champion: Nick Wayne

