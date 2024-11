AEW won’t be taping Collision at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. on December 7.

This week, the official website for the Columbus-based venue issued a statement announcing that the scheduled 12/7 AEW Collision show has been canceled.

NationwideArena.com released the following statement:

“The AEW (ALL ELITE WRESTLING) event originally scheduled for December 7 at Nationwide Arena has been cancelled.”

