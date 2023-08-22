AEW Collision Heading To Toledo, Ohio In October

All Elite Wrestling is coming to Ohio!

The promotion announced on Tuesday that they will be coming to the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. in October for the market’s first-ever Collision show.

AEW Collision will run the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. on October 14, 2023, with tickets for the show going on sale starting this Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10am EST. at AEWTIX.com.

Check out the official announcement below.