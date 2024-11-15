AEW Collision To Feature Premiere Of Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” Full Gear Video

AEW Collision will continue the company’s “November To Remember.”

Heading into this Saturday night’s episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program, which is being taped tonight in Albany, New York at the MVP Arena, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with an announcement.

“The first ever Guns N’ Roses AEW Full Gear November Rain video will premiere on AEW Collision this Saturday,” Khan wrote. “One week before the Full Gear PPV next Saturday 11/23!”

