AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 1/18/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 342,000 viewers with a rating of 0.10 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 1.48% from last week’s 337,000 viewers and up 11.11% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Rated FTR (“The Rated R Superstar” Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood), Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) facing The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and The Learning Tree (ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho, “The Red Wood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith) in a 12-Man Tag Team Match.