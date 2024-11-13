AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/9/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 332,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.10 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 4.87% from last week’s 349,000 viewers and up 11.11% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW World Trios Champions The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and “The Bastard” PAC) defending their titles against The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly).