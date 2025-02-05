AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 2/1/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 197,000 viewers with a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 21.20% from last week’s 250,000 viewers and down 42.86% from last week’s rating of 0.07 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) facing The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta) in a Mid-South Street Fight.