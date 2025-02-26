AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 2/22/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 421,000 viewers and a rating of 0.12 in the key 18——to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 16.14% from last week’s 502,000 viewers and 42.86% from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the 18——to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by The Learning Tree’s ROH World Champion, “The Nueve,” Chris Jericho, who was defending his title against Bandido.