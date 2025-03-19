AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 3/15/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s AEW Revolution go-home episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 408,000 viewers and a rating of 0.10 in the key 18——to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 12.40% from last week’s 363,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.10 in the 18——to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) taking on The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in a tag team match.