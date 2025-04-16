AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/12/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s post-AEW Dynasty episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 455,000 viewers and a rating of 0.12 in the key 18——to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 35.82% from last week’s 335,000 viewers and 49.99% from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita taking on Hounds of Hell’s Brody King in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.