AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/17/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Thursday night’s Spring BreakThru episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 353,000 viewers and a rating of 0.12 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.
This total is down 22.42% from last week’s 455,000 viewers and 33.33% from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.
The show was headlined by AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron taking on Hounds of Hell’s Julia Hart and Kris Statlander in a tag team match.
