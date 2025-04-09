AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/5/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s AEW Dynasty go-home episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 335,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the key 18——to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 1.18% from last week’s 339,000 viewers and 11.11% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18——to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron taking on ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and Hounds of Hell’s Julia Hart in a tag team match.