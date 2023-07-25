AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/22/2023

AEW Collision drew 618,000 viewers on TNT at 8 p.m. on Saturday night, according to WrestleNomics.

This is an increase of 6.74% over the previous week’s live show, which drew 579,000 viewers for the fifth Collision episode, which featured the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

Collision’s sixth episode received a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, a 10% decrease from the previous episode’s 0.20 rating. The 0.18 key demo rating represents 237,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. This is down 8.13% from the previous episode’s 0.20 key demo rating of 258,000 18-49 viewers.

Collision drew the second-highest total audience so far, trailing only the premiere episode. However, Saturday’s episode had the second-lowest key demo rating of the season, trailing only the July 4th taped episode. Saturday’s total audience increased by 6.74% over the previous week, while the key demo rating decreased by 10%.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and featured a promo from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, the fallout from The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch, Bullet Club Gold vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin, and AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The main event pitted CM Punk and Darby Allin against Christian Cage and Ricky Starks.

The 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker is below:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic