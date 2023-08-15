AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/12/2023

The AEW Collision ratings are in for Saturday.

The show grabbed 476,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The 18-49 demographic rated the show 0.17. The show ranked #11 on cable overnight.

This is up from last week’s 417,000 viewers and 0.13 key demo rating. WWE SummerSlam was expected to affect Collision’s ratings last week which had the lowest Collision ratings.

The show featured AEW Trios Champions House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. CMFTR (CM Punk, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and TBS Champion Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante & Mercedes Martinez.

The NFL preseason and UFC competition affected the show.