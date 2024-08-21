AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/17/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 406,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is up 9.73% from this past week’s 370,000 viewers and up 18.18% from last week’s rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) facing The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) in an AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match for All In.
