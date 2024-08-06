AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/3/2024

The August 3rd, 2024 edition of AEW Collision, which aired prior to WWE SummerSlam at 5:00 PM Eastern time rather than 8:00 PM Eastern time, had 189,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the P18-49 market. Collision’s viewership is usually influenced by WWE PLEs that air on the same day, even if the shows aren’t directly competing.

According to Wrestlenomics.com, Collision had a record-low viewership and the second-lowest 18-49 demo rating in the show’s history. Collision scored #22 among cable shows in P18-49 on Saturday, while USA Network’s coverage of the Olympics claimed six of the top eight positions.