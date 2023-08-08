AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/5/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 417,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is a decrease from last week’s total viewership of 739,000 and a key demo rating of 0.27. This show competed with WWE SummerSlam, which was expected to have an impact on Collision’s numbers. It had the lowest Collision ratings ever.

TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez, Real World Champion CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage, and AEW World Trios Champions The show featured the House of Black vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson.