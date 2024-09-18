AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 9/14/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday night’s post-AEW All Out episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 268,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 70.70% from this past week’s 157,000 viewers and up 100% from last week’s rating of 0.04 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) taking on Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a tag team match.