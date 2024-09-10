AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 9/6/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s AEW All Out go-home episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 157,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 45.67% from this past week’s 289,000 viewers and down 60% from last week’s rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Blackpool Combat Club (AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and “The Bastard” PAC taking on The Elite (AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) in an All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match.