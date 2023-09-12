AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 9/9/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 476,000 viewers. The show received a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is an increase from last week’s 345,000 viewers and 0.11 key demo rating. The show competed with WWE Payback and college football last week, so ratings were expected to be down.

Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong, Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti, TBS Champion Kris Statlander (champion) defending her title in an open challenge, Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar & Dios Del Inframundo, and more were featured on the show.