AEW Coming To ESPN Australia Every Week Starting On 9/1

AEW is establishing themselves “Down Under” in a big way.

As noted, the company announced AEW Grand Slam: Australia for February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia over the weekend.

In an update, the official X account for ESPN Australia and New Zealand announced that AEW Collision will begin airing on the network in Australia every Sunday, starting on September 1, 2024.

The network will also air next year’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia show.