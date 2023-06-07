AEW Comments On Passing Of Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik

AEW has acknowledged the passing of pro wrestling legend The Iron Sheik.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend passed away at age 81 this week.

The former WWE Champion was acknowledged by AEW in a brief statement released via their official Twitter page.

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik,” their statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Rest in peace to the legendary Iron Sheik.