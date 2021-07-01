AEW Confirms All Out Week Shows

AEW has announced three big shows for All Out Week near Chicago.

It was previously announced that the 2021 All Out pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 5 from the NOW Arena (fka Sears Centre Arena) near Chicago. Now AEW has announced a live Dynamite will air from the same arena on Wednesday, September 1, while a live Rampage will air on Friday, September 3. The pay-per-view will then air that Sunday.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale next Friday, July 9.