A big main event is official for an upcoming AEW Dynamite show.

On this week’s AEW Rampage, it was announced that a Steel Cage match between The Elite’s Kenny Omega and Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley has been scheduled.

The Omega-Moxley cage bout will headline the upcoming AEW Dynamite show at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

