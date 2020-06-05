AEW Confirms Postponement Of New Jersey and Rochester Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has postponed their event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

The event was originally set for March 25th but it was then moved to July 22nd. The event has now been pushed back to February 12, 2021. AEW has also postponed their July 8th episode of Dynamite in Rochester, New York. The original date for that show was March 18th. That event will now take place on November 11th.

ROCHESTER:

The #AEW DYNAMITE show in Rochester, NY, on July 8 (originally slated for March 18) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Blue Cross Arena. pic.twitter.com/UdjUz9srl4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020

NEWARK:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on July 22 (originally slated March 25) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. pic.twitter.com/NxnvJ9sFu0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020