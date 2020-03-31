AEW Confirms Quarter-Finals Matches For TNT Championship Tournament

AEW has announced the first matches for the TNT Title Tournament to crown the inaugural AEW TNT Champion. The matches are Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears. The winners of these quarterfinals matches will meet in the semifinals.

As noted, AEW announced this week that the eight-man single-elimination tournament will begin next Wednesday, April 8, during Dynamite on TNT. The finals will air live at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23 in Las Vegas, with the winner being crowned the first-ever AEW TNT Champion.

Below is the first-look at the matches announced today. More matches will be announced during tomorrow’s Dynamite.