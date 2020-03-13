AEW Confirms Two More CoronaVirus Schedule Changes

AEW made the following announcement on further schedule changes due to the CoronaVirus outbreak-

AEW DYNAMITE: Milwaukee and St Louis Rescheduled

MILWAUKEE

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 1 in Milwaukee, WI, will be relocated. The show will be televised live on TNT on April 1.

The DYNAMITE show in Milwaukee will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the UWM Panther Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Milwaukee show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on October 28. Additional details will be forthcoming.

ST. LOUIS

The AEW DYNAMITE show on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, will also be relocated. This show will be televised live on TNT on April 8.

The DYNAMITE show in St. Louis will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7, at Chaifetz Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the St. Louis show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on Oct. 7. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.