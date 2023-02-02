AEW Considering Launching Streaming Service, Likely in Collaboration With Warner Bros. Discovery

It appears that AEW will soon be available on a streaming service in the United States, whether through their own OTT platform or by licencing their streaming rights to a streaming service, as WWE did with Peacock for a large sum of money.

Bloomberg has an article with AEW President Tony Khan about AEW, detailing the promotion’s history since its inception in 2019 and its status as WWE’s first true competitor in the United States since WCW.

The article stated the following, “In March, Khan acquired the small but respected pro wrestling company Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for an undisclosed sum, adding a new crop of wrestlers, some intellectual property and an extensive video library. AEW is also considering starting a streaming service, likely through a deal with its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with management’s thinking, who asked not to be named. Last year, AEW broke $100 million in annual revenue for the first time, the person says.”

AEW has a TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT, as well as two streaming shows on YouTube, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Bleacher Report broadcasts AEW PPV events.

The plan is for ROH to air weekly TV on HonorClub, but no specific date has been set.