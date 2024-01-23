AEW Could Become Hybrid Cable/Streaming Program Similar To NBA Simulcasts On TNT And Max

WWE wasn’t the only promotion to receive good news on Tuesday, as AEW should feel more confident in renewing its television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced today that its flagship show, Monday Night RAW, will move from the USA Network to Netflix starting in January 2025. They’ve also signed NXT and SmackDown broadcast agreements with the USA Network and the CW Network.

Since its launch in 2019, AEW has had the same television partner in the United States: Warner Bros. Discovery. AEW currently airs its programming on TBS and TNT. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW and Warner Bros Discovery are in advanced talks to extend their TV rights deal. AEW’s agreement expires at the end of 2024.

A few months ago, there was some concern about AEW’s future with the broadcast partner after WWE had two meetings with Warner Bros. Discovery about possibly airing RAW on TNT or TBS, which would have required All Elite Wrestling to find a new TV home.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today that “a source mentioned to me that is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show.Much like how the NBA simulcasts on TNT and Max.”

This means that Dynamite, for example, would air on both Max and TBS simultaneously. The NFL does this with Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC.