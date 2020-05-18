AEW Countdown To Double Or Nothing Set For Friday – Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling is set to air a “Countdown to Double or Nothing” special this Friday on TNT at 10 PM ET.

Check out the current card for AEW Double or Nothing below:

* Stadium Stampede: Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship No DQ or Count-Out Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

* Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA

* AEW Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Pre-Show Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends