AEW Crowd Chants For CM Punk, Two Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage Matches Set

During the August 11th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Christian Cage would challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at All Out on Sunday, September 5th. In addition to that, Christian also revealed that he would be challenging Kenny Omega for the Impact Wrestling World Title on Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage.
The world premiere of #AEWRampage just got BIGGER! @KennyOmegamanX defends the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title against @Christian4Peeps THIS FRIDAY at 10/9c LIVE on @tntdrama!
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama for #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/rdXS2skfnz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW)
The live crowd chanted “CM Punk” when Don Callis said that Christian was Omega’s opponent at All Out…
CM Punk Chant is All Elite pic.twitter.com/EljIP9rngJ
— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia)