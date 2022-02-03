AEW: Danielson Considered the Possibility of Wrestling Sting A Dream

Since arriving in AEW, matches involving Sting have presented the dream match scenario for lots of fighters and it seems like more contenders are looking to get in the ring with the wrestling icon. Sting’s rebirth in the AEW has been a complete rejuvenation in his career, after leaving WWE. The iconic wrestler had a brief run in the WWE and his career seemed over when he sustained a career-ending injury during the Night of Champions in 2015 going against Seth Rollins for the Championship.

Seth Rollins hit Sting using a buckle bomb, which made him unable to finish the match. After recovering from the injury, Sting shocked the wrestling world when he debuted for AEW in 2020 during the winter special.

A year after debuting in the AEW, fans have watched Sting become an active fighter on the roster, mainly in the tag team division together with upcoming fighter Darby Allin. The iconic wrestler has been put through several rough spots where he dives off stages and puts his opponents through tables. That has made him among the favorites among AEW fans, with wrestling enthusiasts looking for the opportunity to watch his matches to get more involved in the fight.

According to a recent “Muscle and Fitness” interview, Sting has caught Bryan Danielson’s attention. Danielson is among the latest additions to AEW’s rosters, making a shocking debut in 2021’s All Outmatch. Danielson has been elevated in AEW’s title picture, facing some of the best that the competition has to offers.

From Hangman Page to Kenny Omega, Danielson has been elevated to AEW’s main event picture. However, Danielson has made it clear in his interview that he wants to have his dream fights with Sting and Jon Moxley.

Last weekend, one of Danielson’s dream matches came true on the Rampage, where he confronted Jon Moxley after his absence from the ring for three months. The fight circled back to a match that didn’t happen a few months ago, as Moxley had to leave AEW to handle some personal issues. That goes a long way to show that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Danielson having a future feud against the wrestling icon. However, that might mean targeting Darby Allin in the process.

Although a Danielson and Sting fight might be off the cards for now considering Moxley’s angle, fans shouldn’t count on these two wrestlers facing each other or working together soon. However, the match between the two seems too good not to happen this year.