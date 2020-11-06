AEW Dark Bonus Episode To Air Tomorrow Night

There will be a bonus episode of AEW Dark airing tomorrow night, 24 hours before the AEW Full Gear PPV. It will premiere at 7 PM Eastern Time on Youtube.
Here is the card for the show-
-Sean Maluta and Ryzin vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)
-Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks
-Tesha Price vs. Big Swole
-Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels
-Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor
-Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez
-Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Naka-Naka-Nakazawa
We have a special #AEWDark episode ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel here ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/1Q8zBCSwgJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020