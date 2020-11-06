AEW Dark Bonus Episode To Air Tomorrow Night

There will be a bonus episode of AEW Dark airing tomorrow night, 24 hours before the AEW Full Gear PPV. It will premiere at 7 PM Eastern Time on Youtube.

Here is the card for the show-

-Sean Maluta and Ryzin vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

-Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks

-Tesha Price vs. Big Swole

-Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels

-Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor

-Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

-Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Naka-Naka-Nakazawa