AEW Dark: Elevation Preview For Tonight (4/18)

7 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped last week in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings.
AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-
* Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Raychell Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay
* Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
* Tony Nese vs. J. Spade
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels
* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Allen Russell, Kameron Russell, Izaiah Zane and Dale Springs
* The Hardys and Top Flight vs. Private Party, The Blade and Angelico