AEW Dark: Elevation Preview For Tonight (4/18)

7 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped last week in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

* Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Raychell Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay

* Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Tony Nese vs. J. Spade

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Allen Russell, Kameron Russell, Izaiah Zane and Dale Springs

* The Hardys and Top Flight vs. Private Party, The Blade and Angelico