AEW Dark: Elevation Preview For Tonight (5/3)

A total of 14 matches are now official for tonight’s new episode of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” show on YouTube. The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, plus Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale, and more

Here is the full card for tonight-

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale

* Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black

* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK

* 10 vs. D3

* Miro vs. Will Allday

* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* FTR vs. The Hughes Bros.

* Private Party vs. Ganon Jones and Duke Davis

* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project

* Matt Hardy and The Blade vs. 5 and Colt Cabana