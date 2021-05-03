AEW Dark: Elevation Preview For Tonight (5/3)

A total of 14 matches are now official for tonight’s new episode of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” show on YouTube. The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, plus Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale, and more
Here is the full card for tonight-
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale
* Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black
* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK
* 10 vs. D3
* Miro vs. Will Allday
* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen
* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
* FTR vs. The Hughes Bros.
* Private Party vs. Ganon Jones and Duke Davis
* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project
* Matt Hardy and The Blade vs. 5 and Colt Cabana