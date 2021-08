AEW has announced the following 5 matches for tonight’s Dark: Elevation episode on YouTube-

* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowens

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason

* Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Hybrid2 and The Blade

* Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels)