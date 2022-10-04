AEW Dark Elevation Results (10/03/2022)

AEW Dark Elevation Results – Oct 3rd, 2022

Skye Blue vs. Trish Adora

Skye Blue & Trish Adora shake hands to get this match started then Adora hits an arm drag. Blue grabs a side headlock then takes Adora down with it. Adora fights to her feet then they hit the ropes and Adora lands a shoulder block. More rope running then Blue hits another arm drag.

Adora blocks a swinging neckbreaker and snaps Blue down with an arm wringer. Blue fights out of a submission hold then lands a back elbow. Boot from Blue then a mid level knee and running drop kick. Very awkward deadlift German suplex from Adora, Blue then lands a roundhouse kick and the Skyfall to pick up the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

Brain Cage vs. Tracy Williams

Tracy Williams tries to work some chain wrestling early,Brain Cage’s size complicates this as they trade counter holds before Cage avoids a kick, they both miss moves then stand off after trading headlock takeovers. Williams boots Cage into the ropes, then Cage shoulder blocks him down.

They hit the ropes and eventually Cage misses a corner charge. Kick from Cage as Williams is on the apron, then he hits a 2nd rope suplex into the ring. Cage lays in some crossface blows then curls Williams before hitting a fall away slam. Williams lands a boot, then avoids an F5 and lands a clothesline but Cage comes off the ropes with a flying knee that drops him.

Cage mocks Williams, but Williams catches his foot and lands a chop then hits a high crotch back suplex. Avalanche in the corner from Williams then Cage blocks a chancery suplex and kicks Williams on the top rope. Cage heads up on the ropes with Williams, Williams fights and grabs a front headlock then drops Cage face first onto the top rope with it and then grabs an STF. Cage powers up to his feet and hits an F5. Now Cage hits the Drill Claw gets the win

Winner: Brain Cage

Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger grabs a sleeper hold, Archer just climbs the ropes and poses as his music finally ends. Archer calls on Cheeseburger, then hits a Pounce. Chops from Archer then Archer with a release suplex. Cheeseburger tries to rally with strikes, Archer encourages him too before flooring him with a right hand. Corner attacks from Archer and Cheeseburger collapses. Burger fights away from the Black Out with elbows, then some kicks to keep Archer off but when Cheeseburger tries the Shotay Archer counters into the Blackout and gets the win.

Winner: Lance Archer

Abadon vs. Abby Jane

Abadon intimidates Jane then misses a corner charge. Kick from Jane, then an elbow but Abadon shrieks at her and hits a scorpion kick. Senton from Abadon, then the Black Dahlia connects for the win.

Winner: Abadon

We get a little video package for Brian Cage talking about returning for the 3 year anniversary show as he’s been a dominant force in AEW. On that 3 year anniversary show he’s taking on Wardlow for the TNT Title. He says Wardlow has just powerbombed bums and beaten sloppy Joes. Cage is right here calling out Wardlow.

ROH 6 Man Tag Team Title Match

The Boys & Dalton Castle (c) vs. Primal Fear

Dalton Castle & Manny Soriano start us off. Soriano with a chop, and Castle requests a fanning from The Boys. Ankle pick from Castle then a mat return. Some gut wrench control from Castle and he tags in Brandon Tate, who tags in Brent Tate and Soriano takes a double hip toss.

Soriano tags in Gabriel Hodder who boots Brent and tags in Omen. Omen & Hodder toss Brent into the middle rope then Soriano tags in and he takes a triple team kick for a 2 count. Brent fights out of the corner, then flips out of a back suplex and tags in Castle.

Castle runs wild and hits throws all members of Primal Fear then spends a few moments tossing Brent and Brandon out of the ring and onto Primal Fear culminating by throwing both of them onto Soriano then the Bangarang gets the victory.

Winners & Still ROH 6 Man Tag Team Champions: The Boys & Dalton Castle (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

Mixed Tag Team Match

Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. LSG & Gia Scott

LSG & Kip Sabian start us off, Sabian grabs a side headlock then they hit the ropes and Sabian hits a flapjack. More rope running and Sabian avoids a crossbody. Rolling clothesline from LSG, then Sabian with a misdirection then a headbutt.

Penelope Ford tags in and hits a handspring back elbow onto LSG then a running kick to him as well. Sabian conducts the crowd for a bit then LSG flips out of a back suplex and tags out. Ford & Gia Scott square up now and trade strikes before Ford avoids a suplex then they botch a send into the ropes. Dropkick from Ford gets a 2 count.

Scott avoids a front flip corner move and Ford posts herself but Sabian takes out LSG so Scott can’t tag out. Ford avoids a clothesline, hits a Cutter then grabs the Muta Lock to force the tap.

Winners By Submission: Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

Tag Team Match

Trios Champions Lucha Bros vs. Dante Martin & Tony Deppen

Rey Fenix & Dante Martin start us off then they tie up and Fenix gives a clean break. Martin grabs a side headlock, then Fenix avoids an arm drag, back slide from Martin & Fenix counters into a jackknife and they trade pin attempts. Martin jumps over a running Fenix, but Fenix slingshots through the ropes then Martin ducks under a jump kick. Both men shake hands then tag out.

Pentagon Jr & Tony Deppen go face to face, Penta then slowly removes the glove but Deppen intercepts the toss and throws it into Penta’s face. They hit the ropes, trade go behinds then Penta lands a superkick. Knee from Deppen then a low dropkick but Fenix lands a kick as Deppen hit the ropes. Things break down for a moment and Martin takes some tandem offense and a sandwich superkick before the assisted rolling splash onto Martin.

Deppen tries to chop both men, that goes alright for a moment but Fenix cuts him off with a back kick and Penta then kicks him down. Penta up top, the Wazzup dropkick follows but Martin breaks up the pin. Penta chops Deppen then tags in Fenix. Fenix with some chops of his own then Deppen lands a knee to Penta and a dropkick to Fenix. Deppen tags out and Martin runs wild with a high crossbody to Fenix then some misdirection to Penta.

Martin on the apron, jumps off of Fenix to hit a flying headlock onto Penta in a lovely spot. Deppen with a dive onto Penta, Fenix tries a rolling Cutter but Martin intercepts with his half nelson facebuster for a near fall. Deppen tags back in but Fenix shoves Martin into him, then puts Deppen up on Martin’s shoulders and kicks the knee so Martin powerbombs Deppen.

Penta tags in, Sling Blades for everyone then Fenix hits a running kick to Martin. Deppen takes the double stomp Fear Factor gets the win.

Winners: Trios Champions Lucha Bros

8 Man Tag Team Match

Best Friends vs. The Factory

Danhausen & Arron Solo starts us off, a trip from Danhausen then he lands a boot and a hurricanrana. Solo knees the body then tags in QT Marshall. Marshall starts laying in strikes and mocks the curse of Danhausen but Danhausen bites his fingers leading to another punch. Danhausen lands a punch then Danhausen lands some stomps then tags in Rocky Romero.

Marshall has had enough and tags in Cole Karter, who gets double teamed by Romero & Danhausen for a double suplex. Cheap shot from Nick Comoroto allows Karter to take over. Dropkick from Karter and he poses. Comoroto tags in and lays in strikes before Marshall lands a cheap shot. Solo tags in now for more strikes. Marshall tags back in as they’re isolating Romero, then a suplex from Marshall but he misses an elbow drop. Some strikes from Romero but Marshall cuts him off and tags in Karter.

Romero lands an uppercut then a running Shiranui to drop Karter. Solo tags in and cheap shots Danhausen but Romero tags in Chuck Taylor. Taylor runs wild on Solo and tags in Trent. Sole Food and half nelson combo then Comoroto tags in and runs over both Taylor & Trent Beretta. Trent avoids a powerslam and hits a tornado DDT. Marshall with a cheap shot to Trent then tags in and hits a hilo. Romero comes in to help Trent hit a double knee on Marshall.

tandem offense to Marshall then Roppongi Vice high five leading to Romero hitting a suicide dive. Trent huts Chuck and then Chuck dives onto the pile of bodies on the outside. Strong Zero attempt to Marshall, but both Romero and Taylor are cut off. Karter hits a knee to Trent setting up a Diamond Cutter from Marshall but Romero breaks up the pin. Solo tags in now, but Danhausen climbs the ropes and curses Solo, which distracts Solo enough for Trent to hook him for the belly to back piledriver, and it’s Danhausen who assists in the Strong Zero off the top gets the win.

Winners: Best Friends