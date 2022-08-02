AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 1st, 2022)

Julia Hart vs. LMK

Julia Hart stalks LMK then they trade slaps. That annoyed Hart who trips LMK down and she unloads with strikes on the mat. LMK grabs a small package for a 1 count. Now LMK fires up with strikes but Hart cuts her off with a back elbow then lands knees to the face from a cravat hold. LMK unloads more strikes in the corner, then Hart hits her with the handstand clothesline. Hart with an enzi lariat then locks her in a different version of the Rings Of Saturn for the submission win.

Winner By Submission: Julia Hart

Leila Gray vs. JC

Leila Gray & JC tie up, Grey grabs a side headlock and JC counters into an arm wringer. Next they trade arm wringer escapes and counters then Grey forces JC into a corner and starts laying in strikes. JC with a counter in the corner then an uppercut but she runs into an X Factor from Grey. Grey starts with strikes in the corner then a snap suplex and a senton. Grey hits a facebuster across the knee for the win.

Winner: Leila Gray

10 Man Tag Team Match

Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls, Brick City Boyz & Joey Ace

Private Party,The Butcher & The Blade attack Waves & Curls,Brick City Boyz & Joey Ace at the bell,unload on them for a bit before isolating Brandyn for a Doomsday Blockbuster. Jordan gets wiped out by Marq Quen on the outside. Cruz comes in and takes out Kassidy but The Butcher & The Blade tag in and take out J Cruz with a clothesline. Victor Chase comes in and is immediately dropped by Butcher. Blade tags in and Chase takes a tandem leg drop. Now Ace is in, as is Angelico. Angelico grabs a new submission hold, kind of a pendulum bow and arrow/cloverleaf that gets Joey Ace to tap out.

Winners By Submission: Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

8 Man Tag Team Match

The Factory vs. Shook Crew, BRG & TUG Cooper

QT Marshall & Brett Gosselin start us off but QT Marshall tags in Aaron Solo. Solo unloads with strikes right away, then hits a back suplex and tags in Comoroto. Suplex with a dropkick assist from Comoroto & Gosselin tags in Cooper. Comoroto tags in Anthony Ogogo who goes to the strikes right away then hits a belly to belly suplex. Bobby Orlando tags in and gets shut down immediately as Ogogo hits a modified F5. Ogogo headbutts the other jobbers off of the apron,Bryce Donovan objects and jumps at him into a right hand.Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo hit the double stomp Decapitation then Marshall tags in. Marshall sort of struts, then hits the Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winners: The Factory

Cole Karter vs. Serpentico

Serpentico jumps Cole Karter off of a distraction and lands strikes, but Karter cuts him off with a dropkick. Scoop slam from Karter then a back suplex. Karter heads up top, but Luther holds him so Serpentico can land a kick. Serpentico with some stomps in the corner then he distracts the ref so Luther can lay in punches behind the refs back. Some punches from Serpentico then he grabs a chin lock, Karter fights back with strikes but Serpentico hits a hurricanrana then a Flatline for a 2 count. Serpentico heads up top but takes too long so he doesn’t hit the flying nothing and Karter fires up with clotheslines and a boot. Karter runs into a back elbow but hits a snap powerslam. Karter heads up top and hits a 450 Splash for the victory.

Winner: Cole Karter

Athena vs. Christina Marie

Athena & Christina Marie lock up, Athena tosses Marie down then hits an arm drag and trips up Marie in the ropes. Twisting hilo from Athena connects, then Marie fights back with a throat chop and a Snake Eyes. Scoop slam from Marie gets a 1 count, then she grabs a chin lock. Marie switches to a sleeper hold, Athena starts fading then revives herself and fights free with a headlock throw. Strikes from Athena then an exploder suplex and a discus elbow. Athena hits an elevated Codebreaker then heads up top to hits O Face to put Marie away.

Winner: Athena

Cole Karter gets an interview in the back, he’s asked about joining The Factory and speak of the devil here they are. Marshall talks and says he’s not like other programs that Karter might have had dealings with. The Factory is sacred, it’s family, and Karter decides to join up.

Trios Match

Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura

Toni Storm & Marina Shafir start us off, they tie up then Shafir hits a mat return but Storm counters into a front headlock. Shafir with a single leg, Storm fights up and counters into another front headlock.

Ankle pick from Shafir, Storm rotates through and grabs a side headlock then hits a misdirection dropkick. Nyla tags in and boots Storm down, then Storm starts to stick and move before she gets caught with a powerslam. Emi Sakura tags in and starts chopping away at Storm before tossing her across the ring.

Shafir tags back in and hits a back suplex. Leg kicks from Shafir then a judo toss. Another hip toss from Shafir then she tags in Nyla Rose. Nyla misses an elbow drop then misses a knee drop before stomping on Storm and telling her to hold still. Nyla then tries a splash, but Storm moves again and tags in Willow Nightingale.

Willow starts striking with Nyla and gets the better of things, Shafir tries to save Nyla but Willow wipes her out with a Pounce. Corner clothesline from Willow to Nyla then she heads up top and hits a dropkick for a 2 count.

Shida tags in but Nyla catches a knee attack and Shafir tags in. Judo throw from Shafir then she tags in Emi. Emi chops Shida in the corner then tries the corner crossbody but Shida intercepts her with a hurricanrana but she runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Now Emi goes for the Queen’s Gambit but Shida fights free and lands a roundhouse kick then an Ax Kick. Everyone jumps in for a brawl and Shafir & Nyla take a double suplex from the other team.Hikaru Shida then stacks up Nyla & Shafir in the corner and suplexes Emi onto them setting up Storm for a hip attack onto all 3 of them.Match ends when Shida hits Emi Sakura with the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm