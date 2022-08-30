AEW Dark Elevation Results – August 29, 2022

Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley

They tie up and Dante Martin starts out wrestling Wes Barkley before we wind up in a standoff. Dante grabs a side headlock then some rope play before Martin lands a shotgun dropkick. Clothesline from Wes gets a 1 count but Martin fires up with running attacks then lands a kick from the apron and hits a crossbody for a 2 count this time Martin manages to not hurt his opponent with the crossbody. A bit of evasive moves from Martin before he catches Wes in the half Nelson Slam to get the win.

Winner: Dante Martin

Julia Hart vs. Ari Alexander

Julia Hart again starts a match by staring daggers at her opponent then she starts laying in strikes, chop from Hart then she follows up with a front flip clothesline then misses a corner splash and Ari Alexander lands some strikes of her own.

Hart fights back with a snapmare then a kick to the back of the head and a standing moonsault. Sliding clothesline to the back of the head then Hart locks in her Rings of Saturn variant to get the tap out win.

Winner By Submission: Julia Hart

Tag Team Match

Beast Of Burdens vs. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata

Skye Blue & Nyla Rose start us out, Blue lands some kicks while avoiding Rose, but Rose gets her in the corner then misses an avalanche. Some kicks from Blue but Rose catches her and hits a spinning powerslam then cheap shots Queen Aminata.

Marina Shafir tags in but Blue fights back and drops Rose onto Shafir’s knees then tags in Aminata who chops Shafir leading to a knee from Blue. Aminata hits a suplex then a kick to the back and a running knee to follow up. Shafir starts landing strikes then hits an arm drag and a kick. More kicks from Shafir then a uranage and she tags in Rose.

Rose with a running splash and Blue has to break up the pin. While Blue & Rose bicker Shafir chokes out Aminata in the corner behind the refs back. Shafir tags back in and Aminata takes a leg kick then Rose follows up with a senton. Aminata fights back with a jawbreaker and tags in Blue, Shafir avoids a kick then hits a German suplex and tags in Rose. Beast Of Burdens with a 3D that that has Shafir hit a DDT instead of a Cutter for the win.

Winners: Beast Of Burdens

Matt Hardy vs. Ricky Shane Page

Ricky Shane Page drives Matt Hardy into the corner. Hardy shoves him and demands to be hurt with a Raven pose, RSP obliges with strikes then misses a splash in the corner and Hardy lays in punches of his own. Some more corner offense from Hardy then he grabs a sleeper hold and Private Party head to the entrance stage to watch things.

RSP fights back with strikes but Hardy cuts him off and hits a neckbreaker. Hardy tries a Side Effect, RSP is too big though and is able to fight back with an enziguri. RSP heads up top but Hardy avoids his senton then Hardy hops up to hit a second rope elbow drop. Hardy connects with the Twist Of Fate for the victory.

Winner: Matt Hardy

Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette

Serena Deeb grabs an arm right away and hits an arm breaker. Katie Arquette escapes the arm wringer but Deeb avoids a single leg and lays in chops. Deeb grabs an Octopus hold, Katie fights free but Deeb then hits an uppercut to the back of the head.

Some elbows from Katie then a headbutt but Deeb avoids a corner attack and hits a spinning neckbreaker then hooks the Serenity Lock to get the submission win.

Winner By Submission: Serena Deeb

Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guerico

Frankie Kazarian & Andrea Guerico tie up and Frankie gives a clean break out of the corner, then Guercio curses him out in Italian. Another tie up, Guercio tries a cheap shot but Frankie avoids it and hits some arm drags then starts working the arm. Guercio fights into an arm wringer, Frankie counters and hits another arm drag then lays in a few chops.

Russian leg sweep from Frankie gets a 1 count and Guercio rolls to the apron then snaps Frankie over the top rope. Kicks from Guercio get a 1 count but Frankie lays in more chops then a few running attacks as Frankie fires up. Scoop slam from Frankie then his second rope leg drop. Crossface chicken wing applied by Frankie & Guerico had no choice but to tap out.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Trios Match

The Butcher, The Blade & Rush vs. Elijah, Chase Oliver & Zack Maestro

Rush starts things off with a flying forearm to Zack Nystrom and proceeds to abuse him for a bit. Corner attacks from Rush then he fakes a running dropkick and kicks Nystrom in the face then poses. Chase Oliver tags in as does The Butcher & Butcher just no sells his offense and then wipes him out with strikes.

Corner strikes from Butcher then a pump handle suplex and The Blade tags in. Blade with strikes of his own then Oliver flips out of a back suplex and tags in Elijah. Elijah with strikes but Blade cuts him off with a clothesline and tags in Butcher. Drag the Lake to Elijah then they take out the guys on the apron, tag in Rush who hits the Bulls Horns gets the win for his team.

Winners: The Butcher, The Blade & Rush

Regina Di Wave Title Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Before the bell Emi Sakura hits Hikaru Shida with her crown and they start brawling as the match officially begins. Emi slams Shida’s head into the corner then corner chops but Shida follows her when she tries to set for the corner crossbody and slams her in the corner but takes too much time mocking Emi. Emi tries a suplex, Shida counters with a suplex of her own. 10 punches in the corner from Shida then a dropkick on the way down. Emi with a chop as Shida’s on the apron, then a crossbody that drives Shida to the floor but when Emi heads to the apron Shida kicks her legs out and face plants her on the apron.

Shida sets up a chair and tries a jumping knee but Emi avoids it and hits a back suplex onto the chair. Nasty looking spot. Back in the ring and Shida is nearly out but Emi wants another move before the cover and hits a Tiger Driver for a near fall. Now Emi heads up top and hits a moonsault for another near fall. Emi grabs at the Queen’s Gambit but Shida kicks her to break free. Shida heads up top, Emi tries a powerbomb but Shida counters with a hurricanrana then hits a running knee strike and both women are down. Shida fires up and opens her shirt to call for chops from Emi, Emi obliges and they start trading strikes and Shida gets the better of things then hits a sliding elbow.

Up top goes Shida then a Meteora to a seated Emi gets a near fall. Shida wants the Katana but Emi pulls the ref into the way then rakes the eyes but Shida avoids a Queen’s Gambit and hits a Falcon Arrow but Emi counters the pin into a Victory Roll for 2, then she grabs a Magistral Cradle for another near fall. Emi tries the Queen’s Gambit but Shida back drops her out, hits a springboard knee then a wicked elbow and a running knee strike for another near fall. Now Shida’s had enough and hits the Katana puts away Sakura.

Winner & Still Regina Di Wave Champion: Hikaru Shida (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)