AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 12, 2022

Emi Sakura vs. Dani Bee

Match starts off with a lock up before Dani Bee plants Emi Sakura, then looks for a dropkick to her head. Sakura ducks and plants Bee, then delivers her signature chops. She delivers a flying crossbody, then follows it up with a delayed butterfly backbreaker. She locks in a neck submission for the win.

Winner By Submission: Emi Sakura

Tag Team Match

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson

Jericho Appreciation Society waste no time taking down Zack Mason & Warren Johnson then deliver a double DDT for the win.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society

We head backstage to The Butcher & The Blade cutting a promo & saying that they are putting the tag team division on notice.

Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen

Match starts off with a lock up then Vert Vixen delivers a few kicks to Willow Nightingale but Nightingale fires back with a sliding crossbody. She delivers a hip attack but Vert Vixen fires back with a chop block and a DDT.

She delivers several right hands but Nightingale delivers a kick to her midsection and a pair of clotheslines. She then delivers a hip attack and a superkick then hits a spinebuster for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

After the match TayJay sneak up on Nightingale and attack her. They deliver several kicks, but Ruby Soho runs to the ring with a pipe in hand to make the save.

Tag Team Match

Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero

Trent Beretta & Zane Valero lock up to kick this match off before they exchange submissions before Beretta tags in and delivers a lariat. Zack Clayton tags in and delivers a kick to Beretta’s midsection. He delivers a series of uppercuts then fires off several right hands.

Beretta delivers a few open palm strikes, but Clayton delivers a pair of back body drops. Valero tags in and Beretta plants him. He looks to tag Chuck Taylor in but Clayton pulls him off the apron. Beretta delivers a snap suplex before Best Friends deliver a Strong Zero for the win.

Winners: Best Friends

After the match Best Friends hug with Valero in the center of the ring.

Trios Match

Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler

Match starts off with Luther & Josh Woods lock up before Woods delivers a modified dragon screw then whips him into the corner and delivers a splash. Luther fires back with a big boot then tags in Serpentico. Luther body slams Serpentico on Woods then tags in Brandon Cutler. Luther body slams Cutler into Woods before they & Serpentico deliver triple airplane spins to Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari.

Woods delivers a suplex then tags in Daivari. He delivers a twisting neckbreaker to Serpentico, then tags in Tony Nese. He whips Serpentico into the corner but Serpentico fires back with a hurricanrana. Nese knocks Luther off the apron before Cutler tags in and delivers a lariat. He follows it up with a flying knee, then delivers a Manhattan Drop and a pair of elbows.

He goes for a pin but Nese kicks out. Cutler grabs his cooling spray but Mark Sterling grabs it out of his hand. Nese takes advantage and holds him in place for Sterling so that he can spray him but Cutler moves out of the way and Sterling sprays Nese.

Cutler rolls up Nese, but Nese kicks out. Serpentico tags in and Nese hits him with a thumb to his throat. Daivari tags in and Varsity Athletes deliver their finisher before Daivari follows it up with a Frog Splash for the win.

Winners: Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari

AEW Dark Card

Trios Match

The Firm vs. Rhett Titus,Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo

Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

Trios Match

The Factory vs. Joe Keys,LSG & Chris Steeler

Tag Team Match

The Trustbusters vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Winter Is Coming Card (Dec 14th)

AEW World Title & Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF (c) & (h) vs. Ricky Starks

4th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series

Trios Champions Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1)

Trios Match

House Of Black vs. TBD

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo