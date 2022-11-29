AEW Dark Elevation Results – November 28, 2022

The Bunny vs. Blair Onyx

The Bunny wastes no time as she fires off lots forearms on Blair Onyx then follows it up with a Bulldog and a series of kicks to her midsection. She hits a diving crossface across her jaw, then hits Down The Rabbit Hole for the win.

Winner: The Bunny

Brandon Cutler vs. Jake Manning

Match starts off with a lock up before Brandon Cutler trips Jake Manning then repeatedly sends his face bouncing off the top turnbuckle. He delivers a Manhattan Drop then follows it up with a forearm and a splash.

Manning fires back with a back breaker and a face plant, then goes for a pin but Cutler kicks out. Cutler delivers a back body drop and a bodyslam, followed by a series of elbow drops. He hits an airplane spin then rolls up Manning for the win.

Winner: Brandon Cutler

Tag Team Match

Beast Of Burdens vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh

Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura kicks this match then they exchange chops and forearms. Maki Itoh & Marina Shafir both tag in, and Itoh slaps Shafir. Shafir knocks her to the mat, then delivers a hip toss. Itoh tags in Sakura.

Sakura has some tea, then tags Itoh back in. Itoh delivers a snapmare to Shafir but Shafir fires back with a back suplex. Rose tags in and delivers several right hands to Itoh’s midsection. Itoh delivers the Iron Head before tagging in Sakura.

Sakura delivers a couple of crossbodies in the corner, then fires off several right hands and a hurricanrana. She goes for a pin, but Rose kicks out. Rose manages to hit a spear, followed by the Beast Bomb for the win.

Winners: Beast Of Burdens

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari

Konosuke Takeshita & Ari Daivari lock up to get this match started before Takeshita delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by a dropkick and a chop. Daivari delivers a clothesline as Don Callis heads down to the ring to watch on.

Daivari delivers a roundhouse kick, then follows it up with a high crossbody and several forearms. Takeshita hits a spin out powerbomb before they exchange forearms. Takeshita delivers a running shoulder tackle then hits a running knee and a delayed vertical suplex.

Daivari delivers a Magic Carpet Splash then goes for a pin but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita hits a forearm then follows it up with a Chaos Theory for the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

We head to a video of Kip Sabian. He addresses Alex Reynolds and tells him he never had an issue with him until he made comments after their match last week. He says he only took his eyes off the ball for 3 seconds and calls Reynolds a good professional wrestler. He says he is nothing like Reynolds and tells him that if he wants to go for round 3 then that’s fine by him but he won’t slip by him this time.

Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

Match starts off with Lee Moriarty & Robert Anthony exchange submissions before Moriarty delivers a finger snap and a kick to his spine.

Anthony delivers a modified suplex then hits the Surfboard. Moriarty sends Anthony into the middle turnbuckle with a flatliner, then hits a knee to his spine and several right hands.

He delivers several stomps in the corner, then whips him into the corner and follows it up with a chop. Anthony returns the favor before Moriarty locks in the Border City Stretch for the win.

Winner By Submission: Lee Moriarty

Tag Team Match

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. GPA & Joe Alonzo

Jay Lethal & GPA lock up to kick this match off before Lethal delivers a big boot, then tags in Satnam Singh. Singh delivers a chop before Joe Alonzo tags in and Singh plants him. Lethal tags back in and Singh delivers a chokeslam to Alonzo off Lethal’s shoulders for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

We go backstage to Lexy Nair is with Ethan Page. We see Matt Hardy & Private Party try to sneak out of the arena, but Page catches him and informs them they have a trios match later tonight. Smart Mark Sterling & Ari Daivari walk in. Sterling says Hardy owes Daivari $50,000 and Hardy says it’s Page’s problem now. Page says Hardy already paid it before asking Daivari if he really needs the money. He says he can’t give him back his money because he already spent it, but anytime he wants to use the Twist Of Fate, he can do so. They shake hands and settle their dispute. Page then says he’s in a great mood.

Trios Match

Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Freedom Ramsey,Davey Bang & Yabo The Clown

We get started with Yabo The Clown offers Rocky Romero a balloon. Romero grabs it and releases it into the air. He then delivers a series of kicks to Yabo, then follows it up with a hurricanrana. Freedom Ramsey tags in and Romero hits him with a Manhattan Drop. Chuck Taylor tags in and beats down Ramsey.

Ramsey fires back with a dropkick, then sends him into the top turnbuckle face first and tags in Yabo. Yabo juggles, then throws one of his balls at Taylor. Taylor delivers a kick before Trent Beretta & Davey Bang tag in. Beretta delivers a suplex, then follows it up with a splash in the corner and a tornado DDT.

He picks up Yabo’s balls and juggles them. Beretta delivers a high knee before Best Friends deliver the Sole Food half & half combination. They hug, then hits Strong Zero for the win.

Winners: Best Friends & Rocky Romero

Athena vs. Laynie Luck

Athena knocks Laynie Luck to the mat with a forearm. She sends her face careening into the mat, then tosses her to the outside. She delivers several right hands then tosses Luck into the ring steps twice and back in the ring. Luck rolls up Athena, but Athena kicks out. She delivers a superkick to Luck then locks in a crossface for the win.

Winner By Submission: Athena

After the match Athena cinches in a face submission on Luck.

Trios Match

The Firm vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore

Match begins with a lock up. Isiah Kassidy delivers a hurricanrana, followed by a dropkick. Matt Hardy tags in and goes to work on Serpentico’s arm. Kassidy tags in and whips Serpentico into the corner. Luther tags in and delivers a chop to Kassidy in the corner.

He whips him across the ring, then tags Serpentico back in & Chaos Project delivers 3 assisted bodyslams before Isaiah Moore tags in and delivers a right hand to his head. Kassidy delivers a superkick to Serpentico before Marq Quen tags in and hits a high crossbody.

He follows it up with a back body drop then tags Hardy back in. Hardy delivers a clothesline followed by a neckbreaker. He sends Moore face first into all 3 turnbuckles. Private Party delivers a double enziguri before Kassidy hits a Swanton and Quen delivers the 450 Splash for the win.

Winners: The Firm

After the match Smart Mark Sterling, Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes head to the ring. Daivari demands his $50,000 once again and says he got the best legal representation in AEW. He says now that he has permission to perform the Twist Of Fate, Sterling has offered to give him the services of Varsity Athletes in order to have a trios match next week.

Tag Team Match

The Factory vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Ortiz & Aaron Solo lock up. Ortiz hits a clothesline before Nick Comoroto tags in and delivers an elbow. Comoroto whips Ortiz into the corner before Solo tags back in and delivers a knee. He follows it up with a bodyslam, then tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto delivers an elbow drop, but Ortiz fires back with a clothesline. Eddie Kingston tags in and delivers a series of open palm strikes to Comoroto. He delivers several rapid fire chops before hitting a suplex.

Ortiz tags back in and hits a leg drop. He goes for a pin, but Comoroto breaks up the fall. Comoroto tags in and delivers a pair of backbreakers. Solo tags in and Ortiz hits a kick to Comoroto’s face. Ortiz hits a DDT then pins Solo for the win.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz