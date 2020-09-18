AEW Dark Matches Announced For Next Week

AEW has announced the following 11 matches for “Dark” next Tuesday:
*Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks.
*The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf.
*Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia.
*Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King.
*The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley.
*Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu.
*Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis.
*Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs.
*Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson.
*Dark Order’s 5 & 10 vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold.
