AEW Dark Matches Announced For Next Week

AEW has announced the following 11 matches for “Dark” next Tuesday:

*Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks.

*The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf.

*Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia.

*Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King.

*The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley.

*Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu.

*Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis.

*Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs.

*Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson.

*Dark Order’s 5 & 10 vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold.