AEW Announces Rachael Ellering’s Debut, 8 Other Matches for AEW Dark

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced that former NXT wrestler Rachael Ellering is set to make her AEW debut on Dark next week, facing Penelope Ford.

Also announced for the show:

* Private Party vs. Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.
* SCU vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Shawn Spears vs. Alex Chamberlain
* Lee Johnson vs. Rey Fenix
* Michael Stevens vs. Kip Sabian
* Jurassic Express vs. Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete, & Aaron Solow
* M’Badu & Shawn Dean vs. Austin & Billy Gunn
* The Hybrid 2 vs. The Natural Nightmares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR