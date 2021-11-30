AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (11/30)

Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Adam Cole making his Dark in-ring debut against Anthony Greene. The tag team division will be represented by Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Bear Country, while the women’s division will be represented by Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra, and more. Tonight’s AEW Dark will also see the debut of a new masked character named Infinito. It’s believed that this is Bryan Danielson competing under a mask, similar to how Cody Rhodes recently wore a mask as Fuego #2 in the “Too Fast Too Fuego” tag team with Fuego Del Sol. You can see photos of Infinito below.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. This episode was taped in late October at Universal Studios in Orlando. Below is the full listing for tonight’s Dark episode, along with graphics and photos of Infinito:

* Adam Cole vs. Anthony Greene

* Infinito vs. Ray Jaz

* Tony Nese vs. D’Marceo James

* Ethan Page vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Butcher vs. Michael Martinez

* Alan “5” Angels vs. Mike Reed

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn

* Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Sahara Seven

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Matt Hardy and Jora Johl vs. Baron Black and Prince Agballah

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Bear Country

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Gus De La Vega vs. Brandon Gore